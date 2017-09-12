Fugitive accused of setting laundromat on fire arrested

BANGOR, Mich. — A fugitive accused of setting a laundromat on fire and running away from police was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Bangor Police Chief Tommy Simpson says they got several tips after Dominick Wheeler, 21, allegedly broke into a laundromat in Bangor over the weekend, stole cash and set the business on fire. He was arrested, but escaped out of the back of the squad car and ran away.

The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team found and arrested him Tuesday in Pullman.

He’s being charged with arson, breaking and entering and destruction of police property, all of which are felonies. He also has several other warrants out of Van Buren and Allegan counties.

Wheeler is being held in Van Buren County jail. His bond was set at $250,000.