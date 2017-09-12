‘I never thought it would happen to me’ — Alleged victim describes Grandville bathroom peeker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- Grandville Police are looking for a man accused of peeking into an occupied stall in a public women's restroom last week.

It happened Sept. 8 at a Grandville business. Tayllor Ebel says she was in the stall when an unidentified man peered over with his phone in hand.

"I started going to the bathroom and then like, you can hear rustling in the next stall," Ebel told FOX 17. "Then it just kept going and going, and then I just felt weird and I looked up and there's a guy with a phone, like peering over the stall."

Ebel says she flushed and quickly tried to see who was there.

"We made eye contact, but I think that made me more nervous than anything because he just stood there. Because he stood there literally for a few seconds," Ebel said.

"I never thought it would happen to me."

Silent Observer posted a surveillance image of the man to Facebook. They're asking anyone with information about who it may be to call them at 616-774-2345.