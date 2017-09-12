Jahaan Brown: Ferris State’s unsung hero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- Quarterbacks Jason Vander Laan and Reggie Bell have owned the headline during Ferris State's success on the football field the last 4 years and that is just fine with senior running back Jahaan Brown.

"I`ve been in this offense for about four years now so I know my role" Brown said. "I know what I need to do to take care of business and Reggie knows what he needs to do. So we both kinda just work off each other and we just get it going like that."

Brown ran for 996 yards 7 touchdowns last season as the Bulldogs went to the division 2 semifinals. Last week Brown carried 9 times for 23 yards but was key in Bell's big day.

"Last week it was just Reggie ran a couple quarterback draws and Jahaan sprung all three of the touchdown runs that Reggie had" head coach Tony Annese said. "He`s a very unselfish player and he`s a great running back blocker, but he`s also a great runner as well and he`s a great receiver out of the backfield, so just the whole package."

Brown and the Bulldogs will play their 1st home game of the season Saturday night against Northern Michigan.