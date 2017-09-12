Lester could be ready to ‘loosen up’ quarterback Jon Wassink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Western Michigan did not score an offensive touchdown in last week's 28-14 loss to Michigan State and quarterback Jon Wassink has completed less than 46% of his passes with 2 interceptions in the season's 1st 2 weeks. Head coach Tim Lester says that is not Wassink's fault he may let him do more in the coming weeks.

"I have been coaching him conservatively with him on purpose" head coach Tim Lester said. "if we end up struggling running the ball we're going to have to loosen him up and let him do some more things, things I know he can do but I don't necessarily want to throw him to the wolves immediately so I've been putting the bubble around him."

The Broncos play their 1st home game this Saturday at 7 p.m. against Idaho (1-1).