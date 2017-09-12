Menards’ Local Contractor Connection event happening now through September 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have a home improvement project that isn't getting done? Or maybe there's something you need to redo or want to get done, but have no idea where to get started. Menards is ready to help out homeowners at their Local Contractor Connection event starting Tuesday evening.

At the three-day event, Menards will have local contractors in all of their West Michigan locations to educate and assist homeowners with any home improvement projects. Menards wants to give everyone the chance to meet with these contractors face-to-face so it's easier to get information and get started on those projects.

The Local Contractor Connection events will take place at all Menards locations September 12-14 from 4-8p.m.

To find a location near you, visit menards.com.