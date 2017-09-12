Police search for suspect in Calhoun Co. armed robberies

Posted 4:22 PM, September 12, 2017, by

Surveillance photo from Emmett Twp. robberies

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for the suspect in a pair of armed robberies over the last couple of nights.

The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety says that the first robbery happened Sunday in the 1200 block of East Columbia Avenue and the second happened Monday on East Michigan Avenue near Raymond Road.

A surveillance photo from Monday’s robbery shows the suspect wearing dark clothing and skeleton mask.  The suspect showed a handgun in both robberies.

Anyone with information should call the Emmett Township DPS at 269-968-9303.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s