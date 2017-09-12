Police search for suspect in Calhoun Co. armed robberies

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for the suspect in a pair of armed robberies over the last couple of nights.

The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety says that the first robbery happened Sunday in the 1200 block of East Columbia Avenue and the second happened Monday on East Michigan Avenue near Raymond Road.

A surveillance photo from Monday’s robbery shows the suspect wearing dark clothing and skeleton mask. The suspect showed a handgun in both robberies.

Anyone with information should call the Emmett Township DPS at 269-968-9303.