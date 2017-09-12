TODAY ONLY: Get $100 off Modernistic cleaning with this code

Posted 11:33 AM, September 12, 2017, by

You home may look clean, but it's what you can't see in your air ducts that could be hurting your family and your wallet. If you can't remember the last time you've cleaned your air ducts, Modernistic will come to the rescue and give you a Smart Shopper deal too!

Having clean air ducts has many benefits including:

  • Improving HVAC efficiency, saving money on home heating.
  • Reducing allergens.
  • Improving air quality.
  • Reducing dust.
  • Reducing risk of house fires (with dryer vent cleaning.)

Mention that you saw Modernistic on Fox 17 Morning Mix or use the code DUCTS17 when scheduling online to get $100 off any standard air duct cleaning. This offer is only good for Tuesday, September 12, so schedule as soon as possible!

Call (800)-627-5080 or schedule online at modernistic.com.

