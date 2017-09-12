Video: Plane crashes into tree after takeoff from Connecticut airport

Posted 10:56 AM, September 12, 2017, by and

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — A pilot miraculously only suffered minor injuries after taking off at Connecticut airport and crashing into a tree in a parking lot.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as the plane’s wings get lodged in tree branches, pulling the plane to the ground.

According to Fox 61, the single engine Cessna 172 had just taken off from Robertson Field Airport around 11: 30 a.m. Monday when it veered off the runway.

Pilot Manfred Forst was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, but has since been released.

The FAA said they are investigating the crash, but stated it appears there was some kind of fuel leak. It’s too early to say if that is connected to the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment