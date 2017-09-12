Where in the Wild: Saranac-Lowell State Game Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Michigan is home to so many beautiful landscapes, and one of them is just 30 minutes outside the great city of Grand Rapids: The Saranac-Lowell State Game Area.

The Saranac-Lowell State Game Area is home to 2,000 acres of wildlife where people can come hike, bird watch, hunt, kayak and take part in many other activities.

The area is also home to a portion of the North Country Trail, a trail that's over 4,500 miles long connected through North Dakota all the way to New York.

Todd went over to the Saranac-Lowell State Game Area to check out the wildlife that can be found, and what the Michigan Wildlife Council is doing to help preserve the land for generations to come.

The Saranac-Lowell State Game Area is located at 6640 Long Lake Road, Route 2, in Belding.

For more information about Michigan's parks and conservation efforts, visit michigan.org/dnr and hereformioutdoors.org.