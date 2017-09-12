Where in the Wild: Saranac-Lowell State Game Area

Posted 11:21 AM, September 12, 2017, by , Updated at 11:19AM, September 12, 2017

West Michigan is home to so many beautiful landscapes, and one of them is just 30 minutes outside the great city of Grand Rapids: The Saranac-Lowell State Game Area.

The Saranac-Lowell State Game Area is home to 2,000 acres of wildlife where people can come hike, bird watch, hunt, kayak and take part in many other activities.

The area is also home to a portion of the North Country Trail, a trail that's over 4,500 miles long connected through North Dakota all the way to New York.

Todd went over to the Saranac-Lowell State Game Area to check out the wildlife that can be found, and what the Michigan Wildlife Council is doing to help preserve the land for generations to come.

The Saranac-Lowell State Game Area is located at 6640 Long Lake Road, Route 2, in Belding.

For more information about Michigan's parks and conservation efforts, visit michigan.org/dnr and hereformioutdoors.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s