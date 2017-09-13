90 artists come together to show off, sell work to benefit education programming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The work of over 90 artists will decorate the some of the walls at the new Venue Tower Apartments in downtown Grand Rapids for the second annual Collectors Show.

The two-day event will be September 14 and 15 and is seeking to help people make a connection with art.

The first day of the event is a VIP experience so those with an invitation are welcome to attend.

September 15 is completely open to the public.

As an educational experience, the event is looking to show people the importance of art and break down the barriers of those who are unsure about how to view or purchase art.

Many of the pieces will be available for a discounted rate and 20 percent of the profits will go towards Artprize educational programs.

The following artists are some that will be featured at the event: