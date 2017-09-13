Abduction and assault reported near Aquinas College

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Aquinas College Department of Campus Safety says that a 19-year-old woman reports being abducted and assaulted near the campus last week.

The incident was reported on a Facebook post on Monday. The incident is reported to have happened on Friday, September 8 at about 9:30 p.m. Grand Rapids Police reported the incident to Aquinas, according to the school.

According to the department, the woman was approached by a man in a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows and temporary license plate in the rear, driver’s side window at the corner of Woodmere Avenue and Robinson Road SE, which is not on campus. The woman says she was abducted in the SUV and assaulted at an undisclosed location.

The suspect is described as being a middle aged man between 5’8″ and 6’0″ with a thin build. He could be of either Indian or Middle Eastern decent, according to investigators. He also is described as having “salt-and-pepper-colored hair and had some facial hair.

Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.