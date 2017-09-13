Police: Armed robbery suspects assaulted, tied up clerk in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Authorities in Calhoun County are looking for a pair of armed robbery suspects who allegedly threatened and tied up a store clerk in Springfield.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says it happened after midnight Wednesday at the Mobil gas station in the 800 block of W. Michigan Avenue. A man wearing a Day-Glo work vest entered the store as the clerk was cleaning up, and was followed closely by another man wearing all blue.

Both suspects allegedly waved guns and assaulted the clerk, threatening to kill him if he didn’t give up all the money in the store. Once the clerk gave them the money, deputies say the suspects tied him up and took his wallet and other personal items. They both left the store with thousands of dollars in cash.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department at 269-781-0880 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888. Tipsters can also text Silent Observer at CRIMES (274-637) then text “SOTIP” and then the tip.