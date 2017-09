Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON CENTER, Mich. - Several people are out seeing if they can find mastodon bones at a construction site in Byron Center.

Crews are building a new subdivision off of 84th Street near the Kent Trail. A couple of weeks ago crews found some bones and sent them to be analyzed. They came back as mastodon bones.

FOX 17's Doug Reardon will have more starting at 4:00 p.m. on FOX 17 News.