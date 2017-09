Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Many people are familiar with hand-me-downs or trading clothing among friends, but a resale event in Walker is building off the concept by creating Just Between Friends Sale.

Taking place at the DeltaPlex from September 13-16 this sale is 48,000 square feet of affordable goods.

Visitors will be able to grab a large IKEA bag to fill with gently used clothes for all sizes and genders.

Open to the public, free passes are available on the event's website.