Find hidden gems at bargain prices at Treasures & Trinkets sale this weekend

The Women's Division Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for their largest fall fundraiser, Treasures and Trinkets, happening this weekend.

The 12th annual Treasures and Trinkets sale will contain thousands of new, gently used, vintage and collectible items at bargain prices inside a 15,000 square-foot warehouse.

All the money raised at the indoor yard sale will benefit Kids' Food Basket Muskegon, Muskegon Fire Fighters Local 370, and the North Muskegon Fire Department.

The sale will take place on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Folkert Community HUB in Norton Shores.

For those who want to take part in the Early Bird Sale, shoppers can get a first look at items for sale from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday by giving a $5 donation.