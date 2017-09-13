“GR Loves Houston” movement seeking donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - A handful of churches, local non-profits, and companies are coming together this week to collect clothing donations for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

"GR Loves Houston" organizers say this is a great way for West Michigan to make a difference, even from thousands of miles away.

They're asking for new and packaged T-shirts, socks, bras, underwear, onesies, baby diapers, and adult depends underwear.

There are several different dates and drop-off locations from 5:00pm - 8:00pm.

Wednesday, September 13th: Carbon Stories located at 1202 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids.

Thursday, September 14th: New Covenant Church located at 5160 Breton Rd. Grand Rapids.

Friday, September 15th: Kingdom Square located at 600 Burton SE, Grand Rapids.

Saturday, September 16th: Kingdom Square located at 600 Burton SE, Grand Rapids.

Saturday there will also be live music, fellowship and fun from 11:00am - 2:00pm.