GrandCon celebrates five years of gaming fun, convention kicks off this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Tabletop games, fandom, celebrities, oh my -- GrandCon is taking over the Devos Place in Grand Rapids from September 15-17.

GrandCon, a tabletop gaming convention, began five years ago and continues to bring various activities to the area.

This year the three-day event will feature a variety of artists and exhibitors, over 1000 games to play, seminars and cosplay.

Each year the convention invites celebrities from the gaming community, and this year visitors will get the chance to meet the 501st found Albin Johnson, New York Times Best Seller Matt Forbeck and Tom Vasel and Zee Garcia from Dice Tower Reviewers. There will also be more than 20 well known game designers.

Badges to attend the event are available on the GrandCon website and children 9 years old and younger are free.

Part of the badge price will be donated charities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Mackenzie's Animal Shelter and the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Foundation.