Race for Michigan governor

WEST MICHIGAN – The election for governor of Michigan is still more than a year away. But more than a dozen candidates are already eyeing the office of governor.

Those candidates already stumping around the state, including attorney general Bill Schuette.

“Michigan needs to be about uniting, not dividing,” says Bill Schuette. “I’m running for governor because it’s time for Michigan to lead and have an era of prosperity and opportunity in jobs that is second to none.”

Schuette stopped by Skytron in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, to speak with employees about the importance of more careers and lower taxes.

Meanwhile in Springlake, The Ottawa County democratic party heard from Bill Cobbs and Abduel El-Sayed, two candidates who also want to become Michigan’s next governor.

“I think one of the things the next governor is going to have to do is launch a state wide infrastructure replacement program,” says Bill Cobbs,Democratic candidate for governor. “Create new jobs. Real jobs. That pay a living wage of at least $17.50 an hour.”

We need fresh leadership,” says Dr. Abdul El-Sayed/Democratic candidate for governor. “We need leadership that is not bought out by the same corporations that have been funding people on the left and on the right.”

“I believe that only by having these kinds of conversations all over the state are we going to be able to promote the best policies that bring us together.”

As the list continues to grow, another candidate who’s throwing their hat in the ring include Gretchen Whitmar.