Senior center residents celebrate 100th birthdays together at centenarian celebration

JENISON, Mich.-- It was quite the celebration at one West Michigan retirement center on Wednesday. Ten of the residents there are turning 100 years old in 2017, some of them even older. Combined, they have more than a thousand years of memories and wisdom.

The longevity was all captured in a special video played for the crowd, followed by a birthday song and cake.

In front of family and friends, each received plaques recognizing their achievement and snapped a few photos.

Each of the residents came with advice on how they lived such a long and healthy life.

"I don't know if there's any advice to it," said 101-year-old Anne VanDenBroeck. "I think it's just take it one day at a time. You go along and you take what comes, whatever life hands you. It's up to the good Lord regardless."

"Lead a nice good life, have a fun life and keep busy," said 104-year-old Lurene Evoy.

"Just don't die," said 100-year-old Jake DeWent.

They also gave messages to the generations of today.

"Dancing is one of the best, not only exercises and recreation, but also happiness you can experience in your life," said VanDenBroeck.

"Get plenty of rest and save your money," said DeWent.

This is the first time Sunset Retirement Center and Services held a centenarian celebration, but they plan on making it an annual event in the years to come.