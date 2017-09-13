Texas Trump supporter tapped for Federal Election Commission

Posted 4:44 PM, September 13, 2017, by

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has selected a Texas attorney and supporter to join the beleaguered Federal Election Commission.

Trump appointed James “Trey” Trainor III, a well-known election-law specialist based in Austin, to the panel that monitors and polices federal campaign fundraising and spending. The position requires Senate confirmation.

Trainor would serve a term that expires in April 2021, according to a White House announcement Tuesday night.

The FEC is typically made up of six commissioners, and by law no more than three can be from the same political party. At least four votes are required to take action on any enforcement matter, explaining why the politically divided FEC has deadlocked repeatedly in recent years.

Trainor is pictured in a January Austin American-Statesman story grinning broadly and holding pro-Trump signs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s