Tiki Tanning closes without warning, prepaid customers want answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- A local tanning salon shut down and customers who prepaid for services are upset.

"Well, you would think that if they were going to close the next day, they'd give their customers a forewarning saying, 'Hey we're closing down,'" Cody Terpstra said.

Terpstra said his wife was surprised to find the business had closed last Wednesday. He said she purchased tanning minutes the day before.

"Door was locked. Yea, there was nothing inside," he said.

A visit to the shop reveals there's no note on the door to inform customers. The business website is down. The salon's Facebook page has been deactivated. Terpstra's not the only person the FOX 17 Problem Solvers have heard from who say they were blindsided by the business's sudden shutdown.

That includes a former employee who said she quit earlier in the summer before ownership changed hands. She's concerned about receiving her W-2 and is just as concerned about the tanning minutes she prepaid for.

A call to the business number sends you to a voicemail box that's full. State business records lists the current owner as Devin Reigns. FOX 17 went to his home.

No one came to the door but soon after, the owner's wife sent FOX 17 an e-mail. When we called her, she said Reigns didn't mind explaining things to us after he spoke with his attorney.

FOX 17 still hasn't heard back from the owner and await his returned call as we continue to look into this.

Terpstra said he and his friends just want the business to make things right.

"They all shoveled out some more money too - purchased more tanning minutes," he added, "I'd like to see them get their money back at least. I think it's fair. It's pretty much stealing.

Terpstra understands $60 isn't a lot of money. But it's about the principle.