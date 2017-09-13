Toxic algae found in Long Lake in Ionia County

ORLEANS, Mich. – The Ionia County Health Department has issued a no contact advisory with parts of Long Lake in Ionia County due to toxic algae.

The department says that people and pets should not come in contact with the “scummy” water in the lake, which looks like spilled paint and has a green coloring. The water may contain flecks, foam or clumps.

The department says that people and pets can still enjoy boating, fishing and swimming in other parts of the lake. The advisory comes after water samples were tested on September 11.

The department says that most algae blooms are not harmful, but there some that can produce toxins that affect the liver, nervous system and/or skin. Two of the four samples taken from Long Lake had the harmful type of algae bloom.

The department will alert residents if the conditions change or clear tests are taken.