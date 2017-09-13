Van Andel’s Intermission restaurant previews fall menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - The Van Andel Arena is gearing up for the 2017 Griffins hockey season. The new Fall menu was put on display Wednesday as guests walked the restaurant to taste the new food items.

Executive chef Maurice Cordova displayed a number of changes to the menu for both concession stands and suites.

“We have a pretty authentic menu, some of the things you will see today are some of the added menu options that we put on there. We have a new Griffin burger, it’s a stuffed mushroom burger that’s going to be amazing this year, definitely,” Cordova says.

Other items like the "Grub Tub" were also added to concessions. It's a bowl of food attached to the top of your beverage.

“We have the Van Andel sub that’s here. It’s a pretty nice size sub, it’s a little add-on to what we’ve had in past years. But this is on a pretzel wreath this year, so it’s going to be definitely one of our big sellers.” Cordova added.

The season home opener is Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. and they host the Manitoba Moose. Single game tickets are now available on the Griffins website.