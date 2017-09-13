Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in week 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- Zeeland East meets Holland in the game of the week Friday on the Blitz.

The Chix returned a lot from a team that went 6-4 last season and have completed senior quarterback Keegan Ensing with junior Gabe Taylor and the two have complemented each other well under center. Ensing has been bothered by an injury recently and the team has not missed a beat with Taylor running the show.

Holland has not been to the playoffs or had a winning season since 2011 when current Central Michigan wide receiver Corey Willis was the teams quarterback.

Oakridge (3-0) will challenge Whitehall (2-1) Friday night in a big game in the West Michigan Conference which will be the Blitz Battle.

Other games that can be seen on the Blitz include:

Muskegon (3-0) at Byron Center (3-0)

Reeths-Puffer (3-0) at Mona Shores (3-0)

GR Christian (3-0) vs. South Christian (3-0) at East Kentwood

Maple Valley (3-0) at Lakewood (3-0)

Montague (3-0) at North Muskegon (2-1)

Morley Stanwood (3-0) at Lakeview (2-1)

Reed City (2-1) at Grant (3-0)

Hastings (1-2) at Harper Creek (3-0)

Kelloggsville (3-0) at Wyoming Lee (2-1)

Godwin Heights (3-0) at Hopkins (1-2)

FH Eastern (1-2) at GR Catholic Central (3-0)

Sparta (3-0) at Coopersville (2-1)

Comstock Park (3-0) at Allendale (1-2)

Forest Hills Central (3-0) at Greenville (2-1)

East Kentwood (3-0) at Forest Hills Northern (1-2)

Mattawan (2-1) at Battle Creek Lakeview (1-2)

Schoolcraft (2-1) at Saugatuck (2-1)

Unity Christian (2-1) at Zeeland West (1-2)

Hudsonville (1-2) at Grandville (2-1)

Caledonia (1-2) at Rockford (1-2)

The Blitz airs Friday night at 10:30 p.m. with a full hour of highlights, reaction and analysis.