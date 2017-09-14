Brother Crowe to perform at the Michigan Irish Festival
-
Dave Curley performs ahead of Michigan Irish Music Festival
-
Morning Buzz: Get 50% off when you donate a used suit to Men’s Wearhouse
-
The 8th annual Grand River Water Festival will celebrate nature and good music
-
Summer Festival Season arrives
-
Flutist Alexander Zonjic and more performing at 4th Annual Shoreline Jazz Festival
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 12
-
Morning Buzz: Design a jersey for the K-Wings
-
Celebrate fall and all things apple at Sparta’s Michigan Apple Fest
-
Coast Guard Festival moves Cardboard Boat Race to new location
-
Morning Buzz for Monday, Aug. 7
-
-
Guitar duo Loren and Mark perform on the Morning Mix
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 31
-
Morning Buzz: 25% of malls closing by 2020