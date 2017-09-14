Deputies investigate theft of guns and electronics from Calhoun Co. home

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Deputies are investigating a theft of guns and other items during home break-in Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened between Noon and 3:00 p.m. at a home in the 23000 block of Michigan Avenue in Marengo Township.  The owners of the home were away at the time.

Calhoun County deputies say that multiple firearms and various electronics were taken.  The number of suspects involved is not known.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s department at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

