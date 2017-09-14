ESPN says it accepts Hill’s apology for Trump tweets

Jemele Hill attends ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. - Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) — ESPN says it has accepted the apology of its “Sportscenter” host Jemele Hill for tweeting earlier this week that President Donald Trump was a “white supremacist” and “bigot.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday called Hill’s comments outrageous and something that could be considered a fire-able offense by ESPN.

The network said in a statement issued shortly before midnight that Hill has a right to her personal beliefs, but not to share them on a public platform that implies she is speaking for the network. ESPN said she’s acknowledged that her tweets crossed the line.

In her own tweet , Hill said she regretted that her comments painted her company in an unfair light.

