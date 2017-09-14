Fall preview at Meijer Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The spectacular colors of autumn will soon appear outside. On Thursday, FOX 17 got to preview some of the colorful exhibitions that are going on display inside at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

The media-only fall preview of 'Chrysanthemums and More!' and 'Rodin and the Contemporary Figurative Tradition' came one day before the exhibitions were scheduled to open to the general public on September 15. According to Meijer Gardens, 'Chrysanthemums and More!' is the largest showcase of its kind in Michigan, "featuring expansive chrysanthemum displays, fall foliage and family-friendly activities."

Wendy Pektunus is Horticulture Manager for Meijer Gardens. She says the focus this year is on shape and form.

But that's not all: "Pumpkins, gourds, apples, cabbage, kale...throughout the grounds you'll see some varieties of asters. And hundreds of different varieties of mums. Both indoor and outdoor mums."

Joseph Becherer is Chief Curator for Meijer Gardens. He says the fall exhibition also serves as the park's contribution to ArtPrize (which runs September 20 through October 8). "So, the 17 contemporary artists that are featured here (are) all registered with ArtPrize."

'Rodin and the Contemporary Figurative Tradition' will be on display at Meijer Gardens through January 7, 2018. 'Chrysanthemums and More!' will be on display through October 29