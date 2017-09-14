Great conditions on Lake Michigan this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- If you've held off on storing your boat for the winter until October (like many people I've spoken to,) you're going to be rewarded this weekend for sure.

Most of the weekend is extremely dry and warm. We've still got enough of a summer influence that this warmth isn't generated by strong southerly winds, so this will be a great day for the lake. We've got a slight chance for rain late Sunday, but I won't include it in the 3 day graphic because most of the day is very dry.

If you're headed to the beach or out on the big lake, waves should be around 1-2 feet with most water temperatures still in the low 60s. Enjoy and stay safe this weekend!