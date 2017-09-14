‘I wouldn’t miss this for anything’ – Holland Class of 1945 reunites

HOLLAND, Mich. – High school may seem like a distant memory for many of us, but today some graduates in Holland took a walk down memory lane. It was their 72nd high school class reunion, and it’s been quite a while since they wore their caps and gowns.

The group of West Michigan natives graduated from Holland High School back in 1945 and gathered together today to reminisce on the ‘good old days’ as they say.

Classmates reunited more than seven decades after graduation, as all of them are around 90 years old. They talked about many old memories and were just thankful to be together. Some hellos were a little delayed trying to match names to faces after so many years.

These old friends remember when times were different back in 1945. They grew up during the Depression and were in high school during World War Two. Many of their classmates enlisted once graduating or worked on the farm. Cars and electricity were just becoming common items and taking the bus to school was not an option.

There is a different appreciation for a high school diploma from these classmates who worked so hard for their education. Reunions such as these are very special to them and they will continue to have reunions every two years.