Indiana man enters plea in attack on Michigan state trooper

Posted 11:06 AM, September 14, 2017, by , Updated at 11:07AM, September 14, 2017

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — An Indiana man accused in an attack on a Michigan State Police trooper has reached a plea agreement in the case.

Travis Wise

Nineteen-year-old Travis Wise, of Middlebury pleaded no contest Wednesday to a charge of assault with intent to commit murder. He’s expected to get a minimum prison sentence of 15 years on Oct. 16 in exchange for other charges being dismissed.

Police say Trooper Garry Guild was chasing a stolen motorcycle Feb. 20 in Berrien County near the Indiana state line. Wise’s half brother Michael Barber of Mishawaka, Indiana, charged Guild after crashing the motorcycle. Police say Wise then pulled up and joined in attacking Guild.

Two motorists stopped the men, allowing the officer to arrest his attackers. Barber was earlier convicted and sentenced to least 14 years behind bars.

