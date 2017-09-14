Parchment schools cleaned after student contracts MRSA

PARCHMENT, Mich. – Parchment High School has gone through a deep cleaning, a day after finding out a student had a contagious staph infection.

School Superintendent Matt Miller says they learned on Wednesday that a high school student had contracted MRSA, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.  The Kalamazoo County Health Department says MRSA is typically present as a skin infection and are not life-threatening.  People with decreased immune systems can get severe infections.

Miller says that the student rode a school bus with students in other districts.  He says they have been performing “deep cleaning” in all areas where the student may have visited, including classrooms, buses, and other areas.

The school is not closed.

