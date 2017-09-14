× Police searching for two suspects involved with armed robbery at gas station

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint in the 4700 Block of Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo.

The store clerk told police the male and female suspects entered the station, pointed a handgun and demanded money before fleeing the scene on foot.

After reviewing surveillance footage police were able to determine the suspects had previously been at the store but left in a vehicle before returning on foot to rob the gas station.

A K9 unit was unsuccessful in tracking and finding the suspect.

The female suspect is described as a black woman in her mid-20s, approximately 5’6″ and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing pajama style jeans, a light gray hooded sweatshirt, a shirt with the letters “U and I” on it and white sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a black male also in his mid-20s, reported to be between the heights of 5’10” and 6 feet tall. According to police, he was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie and black shoes.

Police are reporting the suspects’ vehicle is a 4-door, red Ford Focus.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.