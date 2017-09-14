Spectrum Health opens new cardiac simulation center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Spectrum Health opened a new cardiac simulation and education center in Grand Rapids Monday.

The center will help cardiology and cardiothoracic residents and physicians from Spectrum Health and other medical centers.

The 2,700 foot facility is one of just a few across the country, according to Spectrum. The center cost about $2.65 million and the Spectrum Health Foundation has raised $3.1 million for operations and construction.

The center is at the Meijer Heart Center in downtown Grand Rapids.