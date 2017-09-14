Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease in Grand Rapids on Saturday

Posted 11:58 AM, September 14, 2017, by

Help raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research programs at the Grand Rapids Walk to End Alzheimer's Disease on Saturday.

Hanna Dayton and Noelle Frost from the Alzheimer's Association, talk more about what events and activities will take place at the walk.

Walk to End Alzheimer's in Grand Rapids will take place in Millennium Park at The Meadows on Saturday, September 16.

There will be another walk happening at Kollen Park in Holland on October 7.

For more details on these events, go to act.alz.org/gr.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s