Wyoming K9s go Krazy in the FOX 17 Studio

WYOMING, Mich--Things got a little loud Thursday morning in the FOX 17 studios, but it was all for a good cause.

For the past four years, Wyoming Animal Hospital has partnered with the K911 Foundation to host an event to help raise money for the Wyoming Police Dogs. The K9s help both to keep people safe and protect the community. In previous years, the money raised was used to help grow their program with high tech safety equipment for the K9s and new police dogs.

The money raised last year reached over $10,000 and sent the K9 unit to specialized training and helped with purchasing specialized equipment.

This year, the K9 Karnival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 16th at Lamar Park from 10:00 a.m. to noon. There will be a carnival with food and games for pets and people. There will also be a handler and K9 Officer demonstration and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit our local police dogs.