2 settle lawsuit against ex-MLB baseball player Chad Curtis

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Chad Curtis of the New York Yankees is carried off the field on his teammates' shoulders after his game-winning home run against the Atlanta Braves in the 10th inning 26 October, 1999, in game 3 of the 1999 World Series at Yankee Stadium in New York, NY. The Yankees won 6-5 to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two of four young women who alleged former Major League Baseball player Chad Curtis inappropriately touched them have settled a federal civil lawsuit against him.

Terms of the settlements weren’t included in court documents filed Thursday and damages are expected to be determined Oct. 12. Portions of the case against Curtis involving the other two young women are pending.

Earlier this year, all four women settled with Lakewood Public Schools and its board of education in western Michigan for $575,000.

The women allege Curtis inappropriately touched them when they attended Lakewood High in Barry County. He was a volunteer coach in the weight room. Curtis was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in 2013 and is in prison.

Curtis played for six teams, including the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees.

