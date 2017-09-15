× Art going up all over downtown ahead of ArtPrize 9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– In West Michigan, it’s not always the leaves starting to change that means Fall, but instead it’s the beginning of ArtPrize.

This year marks the competition’s ninth year, considered the most attended annual public art event on the planet.

While ArtPrize doesn’t officially start for five more days, it’s currently in its preview week and some of the pieces are already up around downtown. Pieces can be seen on the Blue Bridge, the Grand Rapids Public Museum and the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, to name a few.

FOX 17 caught up with one artist who was working on the Blue Bridge. Tanner Wilson is visiting Grand Rapids from Atlanta, Georgia. Wilson grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana and says he always knew about ArtPrize. He says it’s an honor to be here participating in the event.

“It’s awesome,” said Wilson. “It’s free art for people. Art is super important. There’s a lack of some sort of personal touch to art now. This is a bunch of people getting together and hanging out and getting outdoors to look at all sorts of art. It’s cool.”

Wilson’s piece, Dancing Tigers, will be on display all of ArtPrize. He is finishing the piece this weekend.

ArtPrize 9 runs from September 20 to October 8. FOX 17 will be broadcasting live from DeVos Place throughout the event.

For all your ArtPrize information, visit their website.