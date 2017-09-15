The Cougars are now 4-0 after a big shut out win over Forest Hills Eastern, 62-0.
Catholic Central 62, Forest Hills Eastern 0
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
Forest Hills Eastern 18, Petoskey 7
-
South Christian 36, Forest Hills Eastern 20
-
East Grand Rapids 38, Forest Hills Northern 20
-
Game of the Week – Forest Hills Central shuts out Jenison
-
-
Bakita and Book Week 2
-
Belsito’s goal in the final minute earns Forest Hills Northern a Regional Championship
-
Forest Hills Central Girls Soccer Wins Division 1 State Title
-
FHC Girls Soccer Wins Districts
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz
-
FOX 17 Blitz Games – Week 3
-
Bakita and Book: Week 1