Crews prepare for demolition of the Corner Bar, city to reopen closed streets

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The reconstruction of the Corner Bar in Rockford is underway, and according to city officials some of the currently closed streets will be reopening.

Following an inspection of the remaining structure, officials have decided to reopen Courtland just west of North Main Street, as well as, the northbound lane on Main Street.

The southbound lanes of North Main Street will remain closed to create a barrier for debris during the demolition process.

 

 

