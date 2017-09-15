FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard – Week 4

Game of the Week – Zeeland East beats Holland, 41-12

Posted 11:09 PM, September 15, 2017, by

HOLLAND, Mich. - In the FOX 17 Blitz Game of the Week, the Zeeland East Chix stayed undefeated and gave the Holland Dutch their first loss of the season, with a 41-12 win at Hope Stadium.

