FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard – Week 4

Godwin Heights 41, Hopkins 27

Posted 11:18 PM, September 15, 2017, by

Godwin Heights' undefeated run to start the season continues, with a 41-27 win over Hopkins.

