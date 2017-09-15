Morning Buzz: 5 things you should know for Friday, Sept. 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just ahead of ArtPrize, the annual Art Collectors Show continues today at the Venue Tower Apartments in downtown Grand Rapids. This is a chance to not only view but purchase art. A New York based artist, originally from West Michigan, started this event as a way to build relationships between artists and collectors in the Midwest. Twenty percent of all proceeds will benefit art education at ArtPrize.

2. After a devastating fire tore through Corner Bar in Rockford, the original brick wall of the building now has supports, after fears that it would crumble. The building is the oldest brick structure in that town. The bar is hosting a Harvest Fest on Sept. 23 to raise money. It will be from 11am to 4pm at Garden Park near the Rogue River.

3. The annual Adopt-a-Beach clean up happens on the shorelines of all Great Lakes this weekend. Organized by Alliance for the Great Lakes, thousands of volunteers will be collecting multiple tons of trash. They plan on recording what they find on the beach and then sharing the data with scientists who will in return find new ways to keep our lakes clean.

4. Fall decor has officially been ushered into Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. Two new exhibits opened today, one of which features pieces by famed sculptor August Rodin. This marks 100 years since his passing and features six original bronze sculptors from museums across the Midwest along with 17 contemporary sculptures who have been influenced by Rodin. This exhibit will run through January. The second exhibit is the annual chrysanthemums and more display featuring flowers along with pumpkins and gourds. It is the largest of its kind in the state and runs through the full weekend of October.

5. A little boy is getting his wish and gets to cut the grass and weed wack the White House lawn! Sarah Huckabee, White House Press Secretary, said that 11 year-old Frank will help mow the lawn at the Rose Garden. At a press briefing last month, she read a letter that the boy wrote to President Donald Trump about how he admired his business success. Frank has even started his own lawn mowing business in Virginia