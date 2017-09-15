NFL Viewing Plans Week 2; FOX 17 gets the doubleheader

Posted 4:20 PM, September 15, 2017, by

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Military equipment sits in the parking lot at Raymond James stadium ahead of Hurricane Irma on September 10, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. This week - Bears vs. Buccaneers (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

FOX 17 – Week 2 of the NFL season is here and your  Detroit Lions are undefeated and on Monday Night Football this week.

What is going on here?

Anyway, with Lions on ESPN Monday night and the Green Bay Packers on NBC Sunday night, West Michigan will get to see, and hear, some new things this weekend.

First, Fox gets the double header, so FOX 17 will be airing the Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Dick Stockton on the call with Mark “Stink” Schlereth at 1:00 p.m.  The national game follows at 4:25 p.m., which is the Dallas Cowboys at the Denver Broncos.

Over on CBS, West Michigan will get our first dose of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m.

Even with the Lions on Monday night, Lions Game Day will still air on FOX 17 at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, after Mass at 10:00 a.m. and before Fox NFL Sunday at Noon.

