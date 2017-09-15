× One person dies after vehicle collides with billboard’s metal support beam

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. — The driver of the vehicle died on Thursday after their vehicle left the roadway and struck a metal, support beam of a billboard sign on eastbound Michigan Avenue in Jackson County.

The driver, the lone occupant, was pronounced dead on scene.

According to police, the vehicle caught fire after striking the beam and it is unclear what led up to the crash.

The name of the driver is being withheld at this time.