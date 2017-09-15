Western Michigan University to replace 12 residence halls

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan University is planning to replace 12 residence halls on campus.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that university officials sought input from students and faculty Thursday on what to include in the new residence halls. The forum was the first of three meetings the project’s design and planning team will hold.

Students asked for amenities such as recreational rooms, computer labs, snack bars and outdoor game areas. They emphasized the importance of air conditioning and larger rooms, and expressed concerns about affordability and environmental impact.

Officials hope to replace all the halls in the next decade.

One of the projects will demolish the Harrison/Stinson halls and Eldridge/Fox halls. Officials say construction on the replacement buildings will start spring 2018 and is expected to be completed by the 2020-21 academic year.