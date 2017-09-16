Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends return this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Cedar Point's Halloweekends are back again for the next 7 weekends at the amusement park.

This year there will be more than 20 new frightening features, along with six haunted mazes, outdoor fright zones, a parade, shows and rides. When night falls, the park transforms into a haunted haven where Screamsters and other creatures roam freely to scare park guests.

It won't all have to be scary, however. There is The Great Pumpkin Fest, along with many other activities and shows just for kids.

Also, many of the park's rides get transformed in Halloween fashion like 'Ocean Potion' (normally 'Ocean Motion'), 'Cedar Creek Mystic Mine Ride' (normally Cedar Creek Mine Ride), and many more.

For more details, you can visit Cedar Point's website.