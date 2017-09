Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Did you know only 4% of our nation's cancer research budget goes to pediatric cancer research?

Every year, thousands of people gather in D.C. to advocate for childhood cancer, and now you can too at Grand Rapids' first CureFest Sister Walk.

The event will kick off September 17 from 10:00 am- 1:00 pm at Dwight Lydell Park in Grand Rapids.

T-shirts will be for sale at the event but please pre-order on the event Facebook site.

All proceeds go to the ChadTough Foundation.​