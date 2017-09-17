Artists gear up for ArtPrize 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Just days away from the start of ArtPrize 9 and this year’s show is already hitting the streets of downtown Grand Rapids.

Hundreds of artists getting their projects set up as they work out the last minute details.

FOX 17 News talked with several artists excited about showing the world what they’ve been working on.

“It’s not just a sculpture you look at,” says Oscar Luna, Artist of ‘Sticks & Stones’. “You actually walk into it and you experience it, by entering this space you’re already entering into what we want you to experience.”

A group of artists are working on a project that will be in the middle of the Grand River. They call it ‘Oil Plus Water’, and they are using a photo of the Standing Rock protest to show the importance of clean water.

“The illusion we are trying to create is to have you think about what it would be like to have your river contaminated with oil,” says Ryan Spencer Reed, artist, ‘Oil Plus Water’.

There are more than 1,300 entries this year, all competing for $500,000 in cash prizes.

ArtPrize officially begins Wednesday at noon.