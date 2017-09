HOLLAND, Mich. — A person in distress was removed from the water at a beach in Holland on Sunday afternoon.

The first call came in to Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 3:15 p.m. Sunday that a person was in distress in the water at Tunnel Beach, located at 66 N. Lakeshore Drive in Holland.

Rescuers soon removed the person from the water.

No information was available on the condition of the victim upon being removed from the water.